UK and Azerbaijan discuss boosting strategic investments
Business
- 15 October, 2025
- 15:46
Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom are holding discussions on increasing mutual strategic investments, UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan Fergus Auld told Report.
He noted that both countries recently agreed to elevate their bilateral relations to the level of a strategic partnership.
"The UK is interested in supporting the diversification of Azerbaijan's economy - a key priority for the Azerbaijani government, and we recognize its importance," Auld said.
He highlighted clean energy as a primary focus for cooperation, adding that communications, infrastructure, security, education, and healthcare are also key areas of interest.
"British companies are eager to explore the opportunities available in Azerbaijan," the ambassador added.
Latest News
17:06
Cost of paid services in Azerbaijan up over 9%Business
16:49
Azerbaijan introducing NAT technology to ensure blood donation safetyHealth
16:37
Activities of OSCE Minsk Process to be terminated by December 1, 2025Foreign policy
16:24
UK trade envoy Lord Alderdice to visit Azerbaijan in DecemberBusiness
16:12
Sharaa to request Assad's extradition during Moscow visitOther countries
16:08
Baku to host int'l conference on issues of Caspian SeaEcology
16:07
Russia refuses to comply with ECHR ruling on Georgia compensationRegion
16:06
Elina Valtonen says negotiations in Baku successfulForeign policy
16:05