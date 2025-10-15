Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum
    UK and Azerbaijan discuss boosting strategic investments

    Business
    • 15 October, 2025
    • 15:46
    UK and Azerbaijan discuss boosting strategic investments

    Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom are holding discussions on increasing mutual strategic investments, UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan Fergus Auld told Report.

    He noted that both countries recently agreed to elevate their bilateral relations to the level of a strategic partnership.

    "The UK is interested in supporting the diversification of Azerbaijan's economy - a key priority for the Azerbaijani government, and we recognize its importance," Auld said.

    He highlighted clean energy as a primary focus for cooperation, adding that communications, infrastructure, security, education, and healthcare are also key areas of interest.

    "British companies are eager to explore the opportunities available in Azerbaijan," the ambassador added.

    Azerbaijan UK Fergus Auld strategic investments
    Səfir: "Azərbaycan və Böyük Britaniya strateji investisiyaları artırmaqla bağlı müzakirələr aparır"
    Азербайджан и Великобритания обсуждают увеличение стратегических инвестиций

