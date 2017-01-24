Trump vowes to slash taxes by 50%

Baku. 24 January. REPORT.AZ/ President Trump vowed to slash taxes by 50% for U.S. companies.

Report informs citing Haberler, D.Trump said during January 23 meeting with business leaders.

"We're trying to get taxes down anywhere from 15 to 20 percent, it's now 35 percent". Trump vowed to cut red tape for businesses by cutting regulations by at least 75 percent as well return foreign investments of the U.S. companies to the country.

Notably, CEO of Lockheed Martin, U.S. Steel, Tesla Motors, Dell and Whirlpool attended the meeting. Trump's team said that negative impact of the slash to the budget will be offset by economic growth.