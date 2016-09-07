Iran-Azerbaijan trade turnover increased by 70% in 2016

Baku. 7 September. REPORT.AZ/ In first half year of 2016, volume of import-export operations between Iran and Azerbaijan increased by 70%.

Report informs, commercial attache of Iranian embassy to Baku, Mohammed Ibrahim Nagizade told reporters.

"Over the past year goods worth 272 mln USD were exported from Iran to Azerbaijan. This year, exports from Azerbaijan to Iran expected to double and reach 30 mln USD", the Iranian official said.

According to him, by the end of the year, this figure is expected to rise even further: "Baku will host an exhibition of Iranian companies. Exhibition space will cover an area of 2 000 square meters and more than 50 companies will demonstrate their potential here."

"Also, Azerbaijani-Iranian business forum will be held. More than 150 business people are expected to attend the forum. For this purpose, we are working with AZPROMO. 300 companies from Azerbaijan have agreed to participate in a business forum", commercial attache said.