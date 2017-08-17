 Top
    Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and CIS countries up 14%

    26,78% of total imports of Azerbaijan accounted for Russia© Report

    Baku. 17 August. REPORT.AZ/ The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and CIS countries in January-July, 2017 increased by 14% compared to the same period last year and amounted to $ 1 693,198 mln.

    Report informs citing the State Customs Committee (SCC). 

    The export from Azerbaijan to CIS countries increased by 49.6% in annual comparison and reached $ 522,821 mln. Volume of imports increased by 3,3% and amounted to $ 1 170,376 mln. Thus, negative trade turnover with CIS countries decreased by 17% compared to the same period last year and amounted to $ 647,555 mln.

    In general, 8,50% of exports to CIS countries, as well 26,78% of imports accounted for Russia. During 7 months of this year, 55% growth observed in volume of exports to Russia reaching $ 329,113 mln, while decrease made 10.95% in imports reducing to $ 785,954 mln).

    5% of exports and 18% of imports of Azerbaijan accounted for trade relations with Russia.

