Three ATMU students will undertake internship at Baku Business Factory

Baku. 4 January. REPORT.AZ/ Three students of the Azerbaijan Tourism and Management University (ATMU) will undertake production internship at Baku Business Factory (BBF).

Report informs, during the internship period, along with start-ups, the fourth-year students of the ATMU Management specialty, Gulnara Mamizade, Jamila Guliyeva and fourth-year student of Marketing specialty Murad Ganiyev will learn marketing research, as well as further development ways of joint projects together with project managers.

The internship will be held at BBF Incubation Center on January 22- April 30.

Notably, the production experience is carried out on the basis of the agreement reached between the university and BBF.

Notably, Baku Business Factory was established at the initiative of Azerbaijani businessman, founder of group of companies Union Grand Energy PTE, Anar Alizade in May 2015. Main purpose of the BBF is to support young people with smart business ideas, which will have a positive impact on the country's economic and social development at the initial phase of the project and create conditions for rapid implementation of projects and to make them sustainable.