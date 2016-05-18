Tax revenues fell by 30% in Azerbaijani banking sector

Baku. 18 May. REPORT.AZ/ 'As a citizen, I wouldn't like casinos to operate in Azerbaijan. However, it can bring in revenue to the budget'.

Report informs, Deputy Taxes Minister Sahib Alakbarov told reporters.

S.Alakbarov said that the Ministry of Taxes is an executive body and if legislative body adopts a decision to open casinos, the ministry is ready to provide its implementation.

In addition, the deputy minister commented on presenting tax incentives for tourism sector: 'If the tourism sector to be exempted from taxes, then we can review this issue. It may be carried out if the state's social and economic policy requires this'.

Chief of Tax Policy Main Department of the Ministry of Taxes Samira Musayeva said that the ministry has prepared a draft law on electronic commerce: 'The ministry has prepared and presented a draft law on e-trade a year ago. Generally, the draft has been appreciated'.

Deputy Minister of Taxes Ilkin Valiyev added that during first 4 months of this year, tax revenues from Azerbaijan's banking sector fell by 30% compared to the same period last year.