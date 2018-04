Baku. 12 May. REPORT.AZ/ More than 10 thousand drugs have been registered in Azerbaijan and up to now prices of 7 075 drugs have been approved by Tariff Council.

Report was informed in council the prices of 5 741 drugs came into force. Prices for other 1 334 drugs will come into force since 1st of June.

Regulation of prices of the rest of medicines has to be completed by the end of June.