Switzerland- Azerbaijan business conference starts tomorrow in Geneva

Baku. November 12. REPORT.AZ/ Business conference on "Trade and Investment Opportunities in Azerbaijan's Non-Oil Sectors" will be held in Geneva, Switzerland on November, 13 by organization of Joint Chamber of Commerce Switzerland-CIS, as well with partnership of Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) and Embassy of Azerbaijan.

Report informs referring the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Switzerland , analogic event also was held previous day in Zurich.

Opening the event with first speech, Ambassador of Azerbaijan in Switzerland Akram Zeynalli briefed the visitors on the economic reforms carried in our country and characterized Azerbaijan as one of the young but politically and economically developing country among the other countries. Ambassador stated that, 75% of Gross Domestic Product of all Caucasus belongs to Azerbaijan at the moment.

Akram Zeynalli added to his speech that, Azerbaijan is famous in world with its rich hydrocarbon resources and especially noted attractiveness of our country's non-oil sector for foreign investors, as well as for Switzerland enterprises, thanks to diversification of economy in Azerbaijan.

Ambassador also noted that, more than 80 Switzerland companies are in Azerbaijan now and he believes that, this number will increased in future, and invited Switzerland companies to close cooperation with Azerbaijan.

In their speeches, Europe representative of Switzerland's "Holcim Group Services" Company Hora Adrian, South Caucasus representative of " Bühler AG" company Sharif Nizam Mafi, Eastern Europe representative of "ABB AG" company Igor Almazov informed the visitors about their activities in Azerbaijan, also highly appreciated opportunities created for foreign investors and shared with their positive practice in this sector.