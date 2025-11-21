Swiss envoy: Great potential exists to boost economic ties with Azerbaijan

There is great potential for strengthening economic relations between Switzerland and Azerbaijan, Swiss Ambassador to Azerbaijan Thomas Stähli stated during a meeting with Yusif Abdullayev, Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), Report informs, citing the agency.

During the meeting, Stähli hailed the future prospects of investment cooperation between the two countries. The sides exchanged views on identifying partnership opportunities between Azerbaijani and Swiss companies, organizing reciprocal visits, and expanding business ties. The meeting also discussed the possibility of attracting Swiss investments to Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

Abdullayev, in turn, provided information about the AZPROMO's areas of activity, the current state and development dynamics of investment cooperation between Azerbaijan and Switzerland, and shared the outcomes of the First Azerbaijan International Investment Forum held in September 2025.