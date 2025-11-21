Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30

    Swiss envoy: Great potential exists to boost economic ties with Azerbaijan

    Business
    • 21 November, 2025
    • 17:49
    Swiss envoy: Great potential exists to boost economic ties with Azerbaijan

    There is great potential for strengthening economic relations between Switzerland and Azerbaijan, Swiss Ambassador to Azerbaijan Thomas Stähli stated during a meeting with Yusif Abdullayev, Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), Report informs, citing the agency.

    During the meeting, Stähli hailed the future prospects of investment cooperation between the two countries. The sides exchanged views on identifying partnership opportunities between Azerbaijani and Swiss companies, organizing reciprocal visits, and expanding business ties. The meeting also discussed the possibility of attracting Swiss investments to Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

    Abdullayev, in turn, provided information about the AZPROMO's areas of activity, the current state and development dynamics of investment cooperation between Azerbaijan and Switzerland, and shared the outcomes of the First Azerbaijan International Investment Forum held in September 2025.

    Azerbaijan Switzerland Thomas Stähli Yusif Abdullayev AZPROMO Swiss Ambassador
    İsveçrə səfiri: "Azərbaycanla iqtisadi münasibətlərin güclənməsi üçün böyük potensial var"
    Посол Швейцарии: Имеется большой потенциал для укрепления экономических связей с Азербайджаном

    Latest News

    16:01

    Azerbaijan records fivefold growth in butter stockpile

    Industry
    15:47

    Azerbaijan sees increase in cream and sour cream production

    Industry
    15:31

    Lukashenko pardons 31 Ukrainians jailed in Belarus

    Region
    15:21

    Azerbaijan weather forecast for November 23

    Ecology
    15:07

    OSCE PA Special Representative to visit Armenia

    Region
    14:46
    Photo

    Azerbaijan provides jobs for 7,027 residents relocated to liberated lands

    Social security
    14:20

    Vegetable oil production declines in Azerbaijan, margarine output increases

    Industry
    13:58

    Christian group says 315 taken in Nigeria's latest school abduction

    Other countries
    13:47
    Photo

    Leyla Aliyeva, Arzu Aliyeva, and Alena Aliyeva visit farming enterprise in Lankaran

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed