State Customs Committee, AmCham Azerbaijan mull use of new tools, mechanisms

    Business
    • 09 February, 2026
    • 16:52
    A regular meeting has been held between representatives of the State Customs Committee and the American Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan (AmCham Azerbaijan), Report informs referring to the committee.

    The meeting participants discussed issues reflected in the White Paper 2025, including the application of benefits and exemptions, the transit of excisable goods, the use of customs warehouses, and the determination of product classification codes.

    Furthermore, the meeting participants learned about achievements in other areas, including the application of international standards for determining customs value and expanding the scope for amending customs declarations after the release of goods.

    In conclusion, the importance of systematic monitoring of customs activities, the active use of new tools and mechanisms, and regular meetings to discuss current customs issues were emphasized.

    One of the committee's key objectives is to establish partnerships with foreign trade participants, support their activities, and develop customs-business dialogue within the customs system development strategy.

