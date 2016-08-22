 Top
    Starbucks to be available at SOCAR filling station in Switzerland

    SOCAR has installed specially designed coffee shops at selected filling stations

    Zurich. 22 August. REPORT.AZ/ SOCAR in Switzerland has launched a pilot cooperation with Starbucks.

    Report informs, in the frame of a new coffee concept "Starbucks on the go", popular Starbucks products can be enjoyed at SOCAR filling stations in the Greater Zurich area. SOCAR has installed specially designed coffee shops at selected filling stations in the typical “Starbucks Look & Feel”. SOCAR offers the same variety of products and high quality as Starbucks Stores at 25 percent lower cost.

