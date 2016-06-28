Standard & Poor's downgrades highest credit rating of the UK

Baku. 28 June. REPORT.AZ/ Standard & Poor's international rating agency downgraded the credit rating of the UK of its triple A grade investment rating down to AA.

Report informs referring to the Euronews, S & P was quick to react on results of the referendum, where the British were in favor of withdrawal from the EU.

As the agency says in a statement, "the downgrade reflects our view that in case of the UK withdrawal from the European Union, it may have a negative impact on the economy as a whole, as well as growth of GDP and the country's budget balance".

Notably, earlier GBP reduced against the US-dollar by almost 10% and fell to a 30-year low.