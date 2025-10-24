Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory SOCGOV 2025
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory SOCGOV 2025

    Spheres for expanding economic ties between Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan revealed

    Business
    • 24 October, 2025
    • 13:34
    Spheres for expanding economic ties between Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan revealed

    Azerbaijan discussed strengthening strategic partnership and economic ties with Kyrgyzstan, Economy Minister of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov said in a post on X, Report informs.

    "Within the framework of the 2nd Meeting of Ministers of Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), it was a pleasure to meet with Bakyt Sydykov, Minister of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic.

    We discussed the strengthening of the strategic partnership and economic ties between our countries, focusing on increasing trade turnover and fostering cooperation in key areas such as technology and innovation, agriculture, energy, logistics, and infrastructure development," reads the post.

    Azerbaijan Kyrgyzstan economic ties OTS Turkic states Mikayil Jabbarov Ministry of Economy
    Azərbaycanla Qırğızıstan arasında iqtisadi əlaqələrin genişləndirilməsi istiqamətləri açıqlanıb
    Азербайджан и Кыргызстан обсудили увеличение взаимного товарооборота

    Latest News

    15:00

    Azerbaijan to assess readiness of state institutions for AI application

    ICT
    14:59

    Expert urges to adopt international AI standards in Azerbaijan

    ICT
    14:55

    Istanbul Arbitration Centre to involve Azerbaijani arbitrators in its work

    Foreign policy
    14:54

    Almaty to host Turkic Creative Economy Forum

    Business
    14:42

    Charles Michel lauds Azerbaijan's decision to lift restrictions on cargo transit to Armenia

    Foreign policy
    14:37

    Putin makes phone call to President of Azerbaijan

    Domestic policy
    14:30

    Azerbaijani official: Arbitration provides great opportunity for broad judicial reforms

    Domestic policy
    14:27

    Minister: Expanding mutual investment within OTS important direction of integration

    Business
    14:25
    Photo

    Distinguished Visitors Day held as part of Eternity-2025 exercise

    Military
    All News Feed