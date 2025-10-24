Spheres for expanding economic ties between Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan revealed
Business
- 24 October, 2025
- 13:34
Azerbaijan discussed strengthening strategic partnership and economic ties with Kyrgyzstan, Economy Minister of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov said in a post on X, Report informs.
"Within the framework of the 2nd Meeting of Ministers of Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), it was a pleasure to meet with Bakyt Sydykov, Minister of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic.
We discussed the strengthening of the strategic partnership and economic ties between our countries, focusing on increasing trade turnover and fostering cooperation in key areas such as technology and innovation, agriculture, energy, logistics, and infrastructure development," reads the post.
Latest News
15:00
Azerbaijan to assess readiness of state institutions for AI applicationICT
14:59
Expert urges to adopt international AI standards in AzerbaijanICT
14:55
Istanbul Arbitration Centre to involve Azerbaijani arbitrators in its workForeign policy
14:54
Almaty to host Turkic Creative Economy ForumBusiness
14:42
Charles Michel lauds Azerbaijan's decision to lift restrictions on cargo transit to ArmeniaForeign policy
14:37
Putin makes phone call to President of AzerbaijanDomestic policy
14:30
Azerbaijani official: Arbitration provides great opportunity for broad judicial reformsDomestic policy
14:27
Minister: Expanding mutual investment within OTS important direction of integrationBusiness
14:25
Photo