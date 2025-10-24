Spheres for expanding economic ties between Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan revealed

Azerbaijan discussed strengthening strategic partnership and economic ties with Kyrgyzstan, Economy Minister of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov said in a post on X, Report informs.

"Within the framework of the 2nd Meeting of Ministers of Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), it was a pleasure to meet with Bakyt Sydykov, Minister of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic.

We discussed the strengthening of the strategic partnership and economic ties between our countries, focusing on increasing trade turnover and fostering cooperation in key areas such as technology and innovation, agriculture, energy, logistics, and infrastructure development," reads the post.