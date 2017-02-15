SOFAZ rejects to continue 4 lots of the next tender

Baku. 15 February. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan Republic refused to continue 4 lots of bid for purchase of goods (works, services) announced on December 29 of last year and January 11 of this year.

Report informs, official media reported.

According to information, Fund rejected to continue bids in conformity with “Public procurement law” as number of offers for each of following lots were fewer than 3: minor equipment (earphones, memory cards, various batteries, etc.) (lot-2), physical protection equipment (gas masks, lanterns, dosimeters, detectors and etc.) (lot-4), technical service for detection of and protection against network offences (lot-6), technical service for management of changes and monitoring of security issues (lot-7) .