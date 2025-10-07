SMIIC: Unified halal standards to ensure cross-border certification validity

The international harmonization of halal standards not only facilitates trade relations but also significantly strengthens consumer trust in halal products, Ihsan Ovut, Secretary General of the Standards and Metrology Institute for Islamic Countries (SMIIC), said at the 2nd Azerbaijan Halal Business (AZHAB) Forum in Baku, Report informs.

Ovut emphasized that SMIIC plays a key role in establishing unified halal standards among member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC): "With harmonized standards, there's no need to repeat the certification process in every country. This saves both time and cost. More importantly, harmonization boosts consumer confidence. People can trust that a product certified as halal in one country is also valid in another. This trust and efficiency give companies easier access to regional and even global markets, turning standardization into real business success."

The secretary general added that recognizing the importance of aligning halal operations with both religious principles and international standards, a dedicated committee on halal management systems has been established: "The committee has already prepared and published a document outlining requirements for a Halal Quality Management System. This provides clear guidance for organizations to build effective halal management frameworks. Additionally, work is underway on another key project-General Requirements for Applying Islamic Ethics and Values in Management Systems. This will help organizations systematically integrate ethical, value-based principles into their daily operations," Ovut concluded.