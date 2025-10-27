Slovenia identifies promising sectors for JVs with Azerbaijan

The establishment of joint ventures is considered a promising form of economic cooperation between Slovenia and Azerbaijan, Slovenian Minister of Economy, Tourism, and Sports Matjaž Han, told Report.

"Establishing joint ventures could be one of the forms of economic cooperation between Slovenia and Azerbaijan. We see the greatest opportunities in the fields of energy (especially renewable sources and green technologies), pharmaceuticals (where numerous Slovenian innovative companies operate), mechanical and electrical engineering, as well as in digitalization and smart solutions for logistics and transport management. We also believe that joint development and knowledge transfer in the green economy open opportunities for long-term partnership," Matjaž Han emphasized.

