Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory

    Slovenia identifies promising sectors for JVs with Azerbaijan

    Business
    • 27 October, 2025
    • 16:01
    Slovenia identifies promising sectors for JVs with Azerbaijan

    The establishment of joint ventures is considered a promising form of economic cooperation between Slovenia and Azerbaijan, Slovenian Minister of Economy, Tourism, and Sports Matjaž Han, told Report.

    "Establishing joint ventures could be one of the forms of economic cooperation between Slovenia and Azerbaijan. We see the greatest opportunities in the fields of energy (especially renewable sources and green technologies), pharmaceuticals (where numerous Slovenian innovative companies operate), mechanical and electrical engineering, as well as in digitalization and smart solutions for logistics and transport management. We also believe that joint development and knowledge transfer in the green economy open opportunities for long-term partnership," Matjaž Han emphasized.

    The full text of the interview is available here.

    Matjaž Han Slovenia Azerbaijan
    Sloveniya Azərbaycanla birgə müəssisələrin yaradılması üçün perspektivli sahələri müəyyən edib
    Словения определила перспективные отрасли для создания совместных предприятий с Азербайджаном

    Latest News

    16:31

    Azerbaijan recalls Ambassador to Mexico, appoints new envoy

    Foreign policy
    16:27

    Azerbaijan-Belarus commission members to visit Fuzuli and Aghdam

    Foreign policy
    16:25

    Igor Tudor sacked by Juventus after seven months in charge

    Football
    16:11

    Georgia's tourism revenue to approach $5B in 2025 — Galt & Taggart

    Tourism
    16:01

    Slovenia identifies promising sectors for JVs with Azerbaijan

    Business
    15:55

    Baku to host 15th Azerbaijan–Belarus Intergovernmental Commission meeting

    Foreign policy
    15:52
    Photo

    UAE Special Operations Forces Commander visits Azerbaijan

    Military
    15:50

    Azerbaijan's Garghabazar Caravanserai to be restored

    Infrastructure
    15:39

    Azerbaijan increases gas exports to Türkiye by nearly 6%

    Economy
    All News Feed