 Top
    Close photo mode

    Saudi Arabia Azerbaijan business forum to be held next month

    Members of the Azerbaijani delegation will have the opportunity to establish business contacts and find new partners

    Baku. 7 November. REPORT.AZ. Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia will discuss their economic relations at the business-forum to be held in Riyadh on December 7-9.

    Report informs referring to Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) Azerbaijani business delegation is expected to visit Saudi Arabia in order to participate in the forum.

    During the forum, the government representatives and businessmen, representing different sectors of the economy of both countries will participate.

    During the event, members of the Azerbaijani delegation in bilateral talks will have the opportunity to establish business contacts and find new partners.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi