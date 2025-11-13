Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package plane crash 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package plane crash 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games

    Samad Bashirli: State funding for science doubles in Azerbaijan

    Business
    • 13 November, 2025
    • 13:50
    Samad Bashirli: State funding for science doubles in Azerbaijan

    Over the past 10 years, state funding allocated for the development of science in Azerbaijan has doubled, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Economy Samad Bashirli stated at a joint session of the parliamentary committees on Agrarian Policy, Family and Women's and Children's Affairs, and Science and Education, Report informs.

    The deputy minister emphasized that human capital development lies at the center of digital transformation:

    "It is no coincidence that in the last 10 years, state funding for science has doubled. In 2024, more than 4.5 billion manats (over $2.6 billion) were allocated for education expenses in Azerbaijan. In the 2026 budget, more than 5 billion manats (over $2.9 billion) are planned for education."

    Bashirli noted that programs are being implemented to provide citizens with new knowledge and skills in response to global challenges related to human resource development:

    "Improving the quality of education, introducing digital literacy at all levels of education, and applying the principle of lifelong learning should be particularly emphasized. In addition, tens of thousands of young people who have gained international experience abroad are contributing to the country's economic development."

    He cited the 4SI Academy as an example, implemented within a public-private partnership supported jointly by the Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Science and Education, with the participation of US-based Coursera: "So far, more than 55,000 citizens have benefited from the Coursera platform."

    Azerbaijan Samad Bashirli science state funding
    Səməd Bəşirli: "Azərbaycanda elmin inkişafına ayrılan dövlət vəsaiti 2 dəfə artıb"
    Самед Баширли: Госфинансирование науки в стране увеличилось вдвое

