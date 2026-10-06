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    Samad Bashirli: German manufacturers can process Central Asian raw materials in Azerbaijan

    Business
    • 06 October, 2026
    • 10:46
    Samad Bashirli: German manufacturers can process Central Asian raw materials in Azerbaijan

    German manufacturers can process raw materials from Central Asia in Azerbaijan, Deputy Economy Minister Samad Bashirli said at the German-Azerbaijani Connectivity Conference in Baku, Report informs.

    According to him, the Alat Free Economic Zone, located along the Middle Corridor near the Baku International Sea Trade Port, offers a special legal and regulatory regime and an investment platform focused on creating high added value and accessing export markets .

    "Our proposal to German companies is simple: establish your operations in Azerbaijan, but develop your business with the wider region in mind. This creates opportunities for them to process raw materials from Central Asia in Azerbaijan and supply products to customers in Türkiye and Europe," he said.

    The deputy minister noted that logistics facilities, terminals and digital services also create opportunities for private investment along the route.

    "The green energy corridor being developed jointly with Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, as well as the planned Caspian Sea-Black Sea-Europe corridor, expand this cooperation into renewable electricity. They create opportunities for German companies in power generation, transmission infrastructure and energy-intensive industries," Bashirli added.

    Samad Bashirli Alat Free Economic Zone Middle Corridor
    Səməd Bəşirli: "Almaniyalı istehsalçılar Mərkəzi Asiya xammalını Azərbaycanda emal edə bilər"
    Самед Баширли: Германские производители могут перерабатывать сырье из ЦА в Азербайджане
    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

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