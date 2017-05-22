Russia intends to export Isuzu trucks to Azerbaijan

Baku. 22 May. REPORT.AZ/ Japanese company Isuzu started production of Isuzu E-series trucks with 40 ton carrying capacity in its factory in Ulyanovsk (Russia).

Report informs referring to the Russian media.

According to report, so far the enterprise has been producing only light and medium-tonnage Isuzu models with 5 to 18 ton carrying capacity. In general, the company intends to increase production in Ulyanovsk to 10,000 units a year.

Currently, only the simplest details of the trucks are produced in Russia (30%). Engines and transmissions are supplied from abroad.

In 2017, Isuzu plans to enter Azerbaijani market and increase exports up to 5%.