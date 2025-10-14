Rebuild Karabakh exhibition features separate stand for SMEs

A separate stand for SMEs has been presented at the 5th Azerbaijan International Exhibition on the Restoration, Reconstruction, and Development of Karabakh – "Rebuild Karabakh", held at the Baku Expo Center with the support of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (SMEDA, or KOBIA), Report informs referring to KOBIA.

The exhibition showcases industrial and construction products, building materials, production equipment, workwear, and various services from approximately 10 SMEs, aiming to promote the products and services of micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises, expand sales opportunities, and establish new business connections.

The stand also provides information on business and investment opportunities in Karabakh, the region's potential, industrial parks established in the liberated territories, and incentives for entrepreneurs.

Visitors to the exhibition are also provided with information on the Karabakh SMEs program, implemented with the support of KOBIA and partner organizations.

The stand also provides facilities for bilateral meetings between businessmen.

The Rebuild Karabakh exhibition will run until October 16.