Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League

    Qatar aims to expand economic ties with Azerbaijan through strategic cooperation

    Business
    • 25 November, 2025
    • 11:50
    Qatar aims to expand economic ties with Azerbaijan through strategic cooperation

    Qatar looks forward to raising economic relations with Azerbaijan to broader levels of strategic cooperation and intensifying efforts to diversify investment areas in a way that serves the common interests of the two countries, Qatari Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Sayed said during the Qatar-Azerbaijan Joint Business Council meeting, Report informs via QNA.

    Al Sayed noted that the meeting reflects the belief of both sides in the importance of strengthening direct communication between businessmen in Qatar and Azerbaijan to open new horizons for trade and investment cooperation.

    The minister of state indicated that economic relations between the two countries have witnessed remarkable growth over the past years. He pointed to the significant agreements signed between the two sides, which pave the way for the private sector to expand areas of cooperation, especially the economic, trade and technical cooperation agreement, the agreement on the promotion and protection of mutual investments, and the agreement on the avoidance of double taxation and the prevention of fiscal evasion.

    He stressed that these agreements constitute basic pillars for facilitating business development and creating an attractive environment for investors.

    Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Sayed Qatar-Azerbaijan Joint Business Council strategic cooperation economic relations
    Катар стремится вывести экономические отношения с Азербайджаном на стратегический уровень

    Latest News

    12:18

    Giovanni Cristofoli: World needs hydrocarbons for decades to come

    Energy
    12:16

    Babak Huseynov: Bahar field holds major potential

    Energy
    12:15

    New $300M port to be built in Kazakhstan's Aktau

    Region
    11:58

    BP: Future of Caspian region depends on ability of oil and gas industry to change

    Energy
    11:55

    Baku to host OIC Cultural Festival and Creative Week 2025 next week

    Cultural policy
    11:50

    Qatar aims to expand economic ties with Azerbaijan through strategic cooperation

    Business
    11:45

    Ilham Aliyev сongratulates Chairman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina

    Foreign policy
    11:42

    BP warns of production cuts at ACG due to technical constraints

    Energy
    11:40

    Azerbaijani parliament holds another plenary meeting of autumn session

    Milli Majlis
    All News Feed