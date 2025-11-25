Qatar aims to expand economic ties with Azerbaijan through strategic cooperation

Qatar looks forward to raising economic relations with Azerbaijan to broader levels of strategic cooperation and intensifying efforts to diversify investment areas in a way that serves the common interests of the two countries, Qatari Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Sayed said during the Qatar-Azerbaijan Joint Business Council meeting, Report informs via QNA.

Al Sayed noted that the meeting reflects the belief of both sides in the importance of strengthening direct communication between businessmen in Qatar and Azerbaijan to open new horizons for trade and investment cooperation.

The minister of state indicated that economic relations between the two countries have witnessed remarkable growth over the past years. He pointed to the significant agreements signed between the two sides, which pave the way for the private sector to expand areas of cooperation, especially the economic, trade and technical cooperation agreement, the agreement on the promotion and protection of mutual investments, and the agreement on the avoidance of double taxation and the prevention of fiscal evasion.

He stressed that these agreements constitute basic pillars for facilitating business development and creating an attractive environment for investors.