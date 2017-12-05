Privatization process of state property fully electronized in Azerbaijan

© Report

Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ The State Committee for Property Issues (SCPI) has fully electronized state property privatization process.

Gulu Khalilov, press secretary of the committee told Report.

According to him, however, it was possible to privatize only state-owned vehicles and equipment by electronic means so far, now it will also be possible to acquire small state enterprises and facilities, non-residential and land areas, and share packages of joint-stock companies through internet.

Notably, public presentation titled "Application of electronic auctions for privatization of state property: rationality and transparency" will be held tomorrow at the administrative building of the State Service for Registration of Real Estate (Huseyn Javid Avenue, 31, Yasamal district, Baku) next to the SCPI.

The event will feature a presentation on the rules of use, advantages and benefits of the "Electronic auction for the privatization of state-owned property" service and the process will be visually demonstrated.