Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package

    President Ilham Aliyev: Dynamic socio-economic development places strategic tasks before trade unions

    Business
    • 16 December, 2025
    • 11:59
    President Ilham Aliyev: Dynamic socio-economic development places strategic tasks before trade unions

    "The dynamic socio-economic development of our republic, the just transition to a 'green economy,' and the impact of artificial intelligence on the labour market place responsible and strategic tasks before trade unions, encouraging them to take a more active role," President Ilham Aliyev said in his address to the participants of the 8th Congress of the Azerbaijan Trade Unions Confederation, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    "As key partners in social dialogue between workers and employers and as guardians of labour values, trade unions must actively participate in strengthening professional associations, educating workers, and enhancing their knowledge and skills in the field of labour rights. All these efforts serve to ensure the proper regulation of labour relations, social justice, and mutual responsibility," the head of state noted.

    Ilham Aliyev trade unions
    Prezident: "Həmkarlar ittifaqlarının qarşısında məsuliyyətli və strateji vəzifələr var"
    Президент Азербайджана: Перед профсоюзами стоят ответственные и стратегические задачи

    Latest News

    13:29

    Azerbaijan, Israel discuss development of economic cooperation

    Business
    13:21

    ITUC chief praises Azerbaijan's labor protection efforts

    Foreign policy
    13:09

    Minister: SOCAR exploring investment opportunities in construction of oil pipeline in Pakistan

    Energy
    13:09

    People of Uzbekistan 'also proud of Azerbaijan's Karabakh victory,' Uzbek representative says

    Domestic policy
    13:02

    Papuashvili: Recognition of Georgia's territorial integrity is key to restoring relations with Russia

    Region
    12:49

    Azerbaijan, Türkiye to enhance mutual military security

    Milli Majlis
    12:45

    Azerbaijan ratifies air transport agreement with Rwanda

    Milli Majlis
    12:39

    Azerbaijan ratifies agreement on rescue and return of astronauts

    Milli Majlis
    12:37

    Azerbaijan increases oil product exports by almost 30%

    Energy
    All News Feed