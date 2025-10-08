Pakistani ambassador: 'Azerbaijan - sincere, reliable friend of our country'

A large delegation from Pakistan is in Baku to participate in the 2nd Azerbaijan Halal Business Forum (AZHAB), Report informs referring to Pakistani media.

The forum participants were received at the residence of Pakistan's ambassador to Azerbaijan, Qasim Mohiuddin.

During the meeting, the diplomat emphasized that Azerbaijan is a sincere, close, and reliable friend of Pakistan, noting the vast opportunities for developing cooperation in areas such as trade, tourism, energy, construction, and technology.

The two sides held detailed discussions on strengthening trade ties, exploring investment opportunities, and expanding bilateral cooperation across various economic sectors.

The ambassador particularly emphasized the need to intensify cooperation in the pharmaceutical and IT sectors, adding that Pakistani entrepreneurs are always welcome guests in Azerbaijan.

He expressed hope that the Pakistani delegation's participation in the forum will help elevate bilateral economic relations to a new level.