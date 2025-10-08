Over 40 million smokers switch to smoke-free alternatives

At the Technovation conference held today in Dubai, it was stated that over 40 million smokers worldwide are believed to be transitioning to less harmful smoke-free tobacco products, Report informs.

The event, traditionally organized by Philip Morris International (PMI), focused on harm reduction in smoking and the role of innovation in the tobacco industry.

Experts noted that around 80% of the world's over 1 billion smokers live in developing countries. According to Japan's Ministry of Health, smoking rates dropped by 50% after smoke-free alternatives entered the market. In Sweden, where such products are widely accessible, the smoking rate has fallen to just 5% of the population. In contrast, countries that ban smoke-free products have seen minimal or no reduction in smoking rates.

Research shows that cigarette smoke contains numerous harmful and carcinogenic substances, while smoke-free products contain up to 95% fewer harmful chemicals, based on PMI studies confirmed by several independent global organizations.

PMI representatives said that over 99% of the company's investments now go toward the development and commercialization of smoke-free alternatives, which already account for more than 40% of its gross revenue.

Conference organizers emphasized that regulatory and governmental support could significantly increase the number of smokers willing to switch to less harmful options. However, skepticism toward innovation in the tobacco sector still persists in many countries.