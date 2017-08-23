Over 180 documents on investment promotion issued to entrepreneurs

Baku. 23 August. REPORT.AZ/ 182 documents on investment promotion issued to 169 business entities in Azerbaijan. As a result of the implementation of projects, which have been provided with documents, it is planned to invest 1.6 bln AZN to local production, as well to open over 11,000 new jobs.

Report informs referring to the Ministry of Economy, one project will be implemented in Baku, 66 - in the settlements of Baku and Absheron district. The agricultural sector includes 70, industrial - 112 projects, most of them for gardening, vegetable gardening and tea growing, food production, production of rubber and plastic products.

At the same time, on the basis of documents on investment promotion, 169 entities were given 744 documents for import on preferential terms of equipment, technological equipment and installations.

Total amount of benefits was $ 30.5 mln.