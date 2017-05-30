Over $ 1.1 bln invested in Azerbaijan as a result of privatization

© Report.az

Baku. 30 May. REPORT.AZ/ Over $ 1.1 bln invested in Azerbaijan as part of the privatization process.

Report informs, Chairman of State Committee for Property Affairs of Azerbaijan Kerem Hasanov said at a conference on "Economic Reforms: Results and Recommendations".

K. Hasanov said, new jobs were created as a result of privatization: “According to report, more than 320 new jobs were created in privatized enterprises and institutions”.

Chairman of the Committee added that independent evaluators were involved for the evaluation of enterprises to be privatized: “Over the past period 35 auctions were held and more than 1 100 state properties were privatized”.