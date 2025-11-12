Orkhan Mammadov: No small business in Azerbaijan should be left behind

The Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA), operating under Azerbaijan's Economy Ministry, aims to ensure the growth and competitiveness of every entrepreneur in Azerbaijan through national programs and international cooperation, according to Orkhan Mammadov, Chairman of the Board of the KOBIA, Report informs.

Speaking during the presentation seminar of the Asia Small and Medium Enterprise Monitoring 2025 held in Baku, Mammadov noted that small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are not merely economic units but also the heartbeat of communities, builders, and risk-takers who turn ideas into impact:

"In Azerbaijan, we view SMEs as the foundation of inclusive prosperity and innovation, a bridge between economic potential and social progress. KOBIA believes in partnership, not isolation. Our work is guided by the principle that no SME should be left behind. Through national programs, international cooperation, and public-private dialogue, we aim to ensure that every business and entrepreneur, whether in Baku or the most remote regions, can grow and compete."

The chairman also highlighted the productive cooperation between KOBIA and the Asian Development Bank (ADB): "Since the beginning of our operations, ADB has provided us with various forms of technical assistance, support, and tools."