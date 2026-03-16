Number of taxpayers in Azerbaijan rises by 5%

As of March 1, 2026, Azerbaijan had 1,690,311 registered taxpayers, marking a 4.9% increase year-on-year (YoY), Report informs, citing the State Tax Service (STS) under the Ministry of Economy.

Of the total taxpayers, 86.8% are individuals, while 13.2% are legal entities and other organizations. As of the reporting date, the number of individual entrepreneurs grew by 4.7% YoY, and the number of institutions, enterprises, and organizations grew by 6.3%.

By the end of February 2026, the number of registered commercial entities had risen by 6.9% YoY to 206,250.

In February alone, 1,163 commercial entities were registered, of which 91.1% were with local investment and 8.9% with foreign investment.

Some 88% of commercial entities were registered online, with the share of locally invested limited liability companies (LLCs) registered online reaching 97.4%.

Overall, 92.1% of registered commercial legal entities were established in the form of LLCs. The number of active commercial entities increased by 7.7% over the past year.