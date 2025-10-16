Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum
    

    Business
    • 16 October, 2025
    • 17:12
    New requirements set for Azerbaijani exports to Europe – EXCLUSIVE

    A new technological requirement comes into force for manufacturers wishing to export products from Azerbaijan to Europe, GS1 Azerbaijan LLC, which provides barcodes for Azerbaijani-made products, told Report.

    Starting from 2027, the implementation of Digital Link codes in retail outlets will begin.

    Since September, some local wine producers have already faced difficulties when exporting their products to the European market due to the packaging label not meeting new requirements: "European countries now consider it important for products to have not only traditional barcodes, but also 'Digital Link QR' codes that provide consumers with extensive information in the digital environment," the oGS1 Azerbaijan said.

    The company also stated that during the transition period, both traditional barcodes and 2D codes will be used in parallel on products:

    "With the new technology, consumers will easily access information about the product's origin, production date, certificates, composition, usage instructions, and other important information via mobile devices."

    It was noted that Digital Link will also create significant advantages for manufacturers: product tracking, transparent supply chain management, counterfeit prevention, and strengthening consumer trust. "In the coming years, Digital Link technology will become one of the main requirements for access to international markets, especially the European market," the company emphasized.

    Azerbaijan Europe export requirements barcode QR codes GS1 Azerbaijan LLC
    Azərbaycandan Avropaya ixracla bağlı istehsalçılara yeni tələb qoyulub - EKSKLÜZİV
    К производителям из Азербайджана выдвинуто новое требование для экспорта в Европу - ЭКСКЛЮЗИВ

