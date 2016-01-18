Natig Shirinov: 'Conceptual change to legislation on cash sale of alcoholic beverages not planned'

Baku. 18 January.REPORT.AZ/ 'Any conceptual change to legislation regarding cash sale of alcoholic beverages in Azerbaijan is not planned.'

Report informs, Head of Tax Policy and Strategic Research Department of Ministry of Taxes Natig Shirinov said: 'Only some concessions maybe applied.'

According to N.Shirinov, right to make changes to legislation belongs to parliament, right to approve these changes to head of state, therefore, relevant changes to be expected.'

Answering question of Report whether tax to be paid on sale of apartment after short period, on getting extract after living 5 years in new HCC (Housing Construction Cooperative) under contract, N.Shirinov said that in such cases, these persons will be involved to tax: 'Because there is no any document on official registration for that period.'