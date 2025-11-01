Moscow and Baku discuss launch of pilot project on electronic waybills

Azerbaijan and Russia are working on launching a pilot project to introduce electronic transport waybills, Natalya Zadonskaya, Deputy Head of the Department for International Projects and Digitalization at JSC Directorate of International Transport Corridors, said, Report informs via Russian media.

"We are cooperating with all countries along the North–South International Transport Corridor. With Azerbaijan in particular, we are developing a pilot project for the implementation of the e-CMR [electronic international note]. Azerbaijan is also encouraging us to introduce electronic permits. I believe the Russian Federation will respond positively and continue this work," she said.

The international e-CMR consignment note serves as confirmation of a tripartite agreement between the sender, carrier, and recipient of cargo. The use of electronic documentation speeds up border procedures and reduces costs compared to paper-based waybills.