Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13

    Moscow and Baku discuss launch of pilot project on electronic waybills

    Business
    • 01 November, 2025
    • 10:18
    Moscow and Baku discuss launch of pilot project on electronic waybills

    Azerbaijan and Russia are working on launching a pilot project to introduce electronic transport waybills, Natalya Zadonskaya, Deputy Head of the Department for International Projects and Digitalization at JSC Directorate of International Transport Corridors, said, Report informs via Russian media.

    "We are cooperating with all countries along the North–South International Transport Corridor. With Azerbaijan in particular, we are developing a pilot project for the implementation of the e-CMR [electronic international note]. Azerbaijan is also encouraging us to introduce electronic permits. I believe the Russian Federation will respond positively and continue this work," she said.

    The international e-CMR consignment note serves as confirmation of a tripartite agreement between the sender, carrier, and recipient of cargo. The use of electronic documentation speeds up border procedures and reduces costs compared to paper-based waybills.

    Azerbaijan Russia waybills e-CMR
    Москва и Баку обсуждают запуск пилотного проекта по электронным накладным

    Latest News

    10:54

    Azeri Light crude drops to $65.87 per barrel

    Energy
    10:47

    21 people detained for violating Azerbaijan's state border last month

    Incident
    10:22

    Azerbaijan's compulsory insurance market surges by nearly 7%

    Finance
    10:18

    Moscow and Baku discuss launch of pilot project on electronic waybills

    Business
    10:05
    Photo

    SOCAR, Karabakh University sign cooperation agreement

    Education and science
    09:55

    Voluntary insurance market in Azerbaijan grows by over 15%

    Finance
    09:29

    Azerbaijan, Bulgaria mull enhancement of agricultural exports, trade cooperation

    AIC
    09:15

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (01.11.2025)

    Finance
    08:59
    Photo

    'Pistachio: Living Heritage' performance presented within 'ART Weekend'

    Cultural policy
    All News Feed