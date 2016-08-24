 Top
    More than 700 people in Azerbaijan restricted from leaving country because of tax debt

    Baku. 24 August. REPORT.AZ/ Ministry of Taxes restricted 708 people from leaving country because of the tax debt.

    Report informs citing the official website of the Ministry, 308 are physical persons, 400 executive officers of the legal entities.

    Foreigners and a number of outstanding individuals among those restricted from leaving country.

    President of Baku Football Club Zeinal Mamedov (brother of known businessman Hafiz Mammadov), representative of Chudo Pecka Fuad Mammadov, head of the "Ganja Sharab" JSC Mirmahammad Mammadov and others.

