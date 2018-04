Baku. 14 May. REPORT.AZ/ Moody's Investors Service has decided to decrease the ratings of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Oman due to low oil prices, Report informs referring to the Russian media.

Long-term issuer rating of Saudi Arabia was reduced the level to A1, Bahrain - Ba2, Oman - Baa1.

The agency also revised the "negative" forecast for Kuwait, Qatar, United Arab Emirates and Abu Dhabi, keeping ratings at Aa2.