Minister: Over 350 000 AZN funds repaid to buyers within Baku Shopping Festival

Baku. 18 April.REPORT.AZ/ "The Ministry of Taxes has repaid over 350 000 AZN to the buyers so far within the Baku Shopping Festival".

Report informs, Culture and Tourism Minister of Azerbaijan Abulfas Garayev told reporters.

According to the minister, it means repayment of 10% of the total amount: "Total purchasing process grew about 3 500 000 AZN. These figures are very encouraging compared to other periods. Any difficulties are professionally eliminated by bank specialists, as well as the Ministry of Taxes employees".

A. Garayev said that interest to the Baku Shopping Festival is growing day by day: "It should be noted that preparatory work for the festival lasted only 2 months. No strict promotion and advertising conducted. This shows great interest to the festival. It will be known at the end of the month, whether tourists or local residents spent more money and traded during the festival".