Minister: Azerbaijan successfully implements youth policy

    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13

    • 01 November, 2025
    • 12:52
    Youth policy in Azerbaijan is being implemented in a systematic and successful manner, Azerbaijani Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov said at the Eurasia Young Entrepreneurs Forum (EYBF2025) held in Baku, organized by Young MUSIAD, Report informs.

    The minister noted that the foundation of Azerbaijan's youth policy was laid by National Leader Heydar Aliyev and is now being successfully continued by President Ilham Aliyev: "As you know, Youth Day is celebrated in Azerbaijan. Around that time, we organize Youth Week, during which the president regularly meets with young people. Awards are presented to youth by the president in various fields, including innovation and entrepreneurship."

    Gayibov emphasized that state support for youth development and entrepreneurship continues to grow: "The government organizes various forums in this area. Together with KOBIA, we have already held four forums for youth. At the same time, startup competitions and innovation contests are held, and winners are supported to participate in international events."

    He added that hosting international-level events in Azerbaijan creates new opportunities for young people: "Today's forum has been organized at a high level. I am confident that the connections and discussions established here will lead to positive outcomes in the future."

