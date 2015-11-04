Mexico tends to foster economic ties with Azerbaijan

 Top
    Baku. 4 November. REPORT.AZ/ On November 4-6, the Director of ProMéxico in Istanbul, Jorge Alberto Cruz Abascal will visit Baku according to the invitation of Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) to foster economic ties between the two countries, Report was told in the Mexican Embassy to Azerbaijan.

    During this visit, a number of meetings will take place in order to discuss the possibilities of expansion of ties between Mexico and Azerbaijan in the sphere of trade and tourism. The contact between these two organizations - ProMéxico and AzPromo - is based on the common interest and serves to benefit the peoples of both countries they represent.

    It should be noted that the total trade between Mexico and Azerbaijan constituted approximately 2 million USD in 2014 and there is a vast potential for its growth.

