Merey Mukazhan hails 12th summit of OTS Council of Heads of State as significant event

The 12th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Gabala is a significant event in terms of further integration among Turkic states, OTS Deputy Secretary General Merey Mukazhan said during a panel discussion on the second day of the 2nd Azerbaijan Halal Business Forum (AZHAB) in Baku.

He noted that the main outcome of the summit was the signing of the Gabala Declaration and other important documents.

Mukazhan emphasized that the region, rich in Islamic heritage, historic cities, and centuries-old traditions of hospitality, makes halal tourism a natural and strong area of cooperation between member states and observer countries.