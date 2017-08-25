McDonalds not to use antibiotics in meat

Baku. 25 August. REPORT.AZ/ The US McDonalds corporation wants to remove meat including antibiotics from its menu all over the world.

Report informs citing foreign media, the corporation’s statement reads.

According to statement, McDonalds will soon inform poultry producers about the harm of antibiotics.

“Starting from 2018, we will make changes to our policy regarding the usage of antibiotics in the broiler cultivation. These measures are taken within the framework of refusing antibiotics as a high-priority emergency means for human treatment (HPCIA) classified by the World Health Organization,” the statement reads.

Closer to the end of 2019, these restrictions will be imposed on Russia and Australia as well. By January 2027, antibiotics will be removed from all products of the company.

Thus, starting from early 2018, while growing broilers for restaurants in Brazil, Canada, Japan, South Korea and Europe, HPCIA will not be used.