Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League

    Lukoil co-founder Fedun sells his stake back to company

    Business
    • 26 November, 2025
    • 08:39
    Lukoil co-founder Fedun sells his stake back to company

    Leonid Fedun, a co-founder of Lukoil has sold his roughly $7 billion stake in the Russian company, three sources said and data showed, completing a 30-year ride that made Lukoil a global force but lately saw it shrinking fast under sanctions, Report informs via Reuters.

    After months of averting Western sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Lukoil was hit hard in October and is now selling foreign assets.

    The company has long been tipped by analysts as a potential acquisition target for state-controlled peer Rosneft, now also under Western sanctions.

    Ukrainian-born and Monaco-based Fedun sold his roughly 10% stake back to Lukoil in early 2025, two sources close to the deal said, in a rare example of a Russian billionaire quietly unwinding his holdings in the country.

    In August, Lukoil said it would cancel 76 million shares - or about 11% of its capital - that it bought back from the market in 2024-2025.

    Fedun's stake was worth around $7 billion, according to Reuters calculations based on market prices, although it is unclear whether that is the price he received.

    Leonid Fedun LUKoil Russia
    "Reuters": "Lukoyl"un həmtəsisçisi olan Fedun şirkətdəki payını satıb
    Reuters: Сооснователь "Лукойла" Федун продал свою долю в компании

    Latest News

    11:26

    ADB to help Azerbaijan prepare projects for development of smart energy, digital infrastructure

    Finance
    11:20

    Volume of BTC oil transportation via Türkiye drops over 6%

    Energy
    11:19

    Cuban president meets senior official of New Azerbaijan Party

    Foreign policy
    11:04

    Gold prices rise on expectations of US Federal Reserve monetary easing

    Finance
    10:48
    Photo

    International seminar in Baku focuses on AI in cybersecurity

    Foreign policy
    10:26

    Azerbaijan invites Mexico to participate in WUF13 at high level - EXCLUSIVE

    Foreign policy
    10:26

    Baku Security Forum Declaration published as document of UN General Assembly and Security Council

    Incident
    10:12
    Video

    UEFA Champions League: Qarabag goalkeeper's three saves ranked among the best

    Football
    10:07

    Azeri Light crude price drops over 3% on global market

    Energy
    All News Feed