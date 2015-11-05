ASAN Service launches giving licenses to entrepreneurs

Baku. 5 November. REPORT.AZ/ According to the proper decree of the Head of State, licensing entrepreneurial activity charged to ASAN Service centers by the Ministry of Economics and Industry. Today licenses on transport sector, namely international cargo transportation by vehicles and passenger transport by taxi, cars, issued to the entrepreneurs firstly in the ASAN Service Center No.5.

Report informs, Sahib Mammadov, Deputy Economics and Industry Minister said in his statement to the journalists.

According to his words, concrete offers made on minimizing number of licenses, simplification of rules and provision of transparency. Offers will be presented in a short period of time respectively. Therefore, entrepreneurs who want to get a license on a new type of licensing activities should wait a little, because works carried out by the Ministry to reduce number of licenses.

Acceptance of documents regarding expired or renewed licenses launched from November 2, Deputy Minister said.