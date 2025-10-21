Latvian expert: European economy needs new trading partners, such as Azerbaijan

The European economy is experiencing difficulties, therefore it is necessary to seek new partners and expand trade relations around the world.

As Report informs, this was stated by the newly appointed chairman of the Latvian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Katrina Zarina during the business forum Central Baltic-Azerbaijan.

According to Katrina Zarina, in modern conditions, the search for partners should be focused on countries that are similar in business culture and understanding of business principles.

"We need to look for new partners in countries that are close to us in traditions, in approach to business, in understanding how the system works. From this perspective, cooperation with Azerbaijan looks absolutely logical. In addition, it is worth considering the geopolitical changes that affect trade routes between northern countries, Europe and Asia, and the role that Azerbaijan plays in this process," noted the chairman.

Katrina Zarina emphasized that Latvia considers the development of transport infrastructure and logistics as one of the priority areas, especially in the context of expanding international cooperation.

"Yes, the project had its ups and downs, but we realized: sometimes you just need to take a deep breath, be patient and resume dialogue with partners. This brings results - you shouldn't turn everything into drama, otherwise business simply won't work. We have learned to work closely with teams from different countries, understand different business cultures and use both differences and what unites us to build successful cooperation," emphasized the head of the LCCI.