Latvia offers cooperation to Azerbaijan in digital technologies and green solutions

Latvia and Azerbaijan have significant potential for expanding cooperation, especially in the field of information and communication technologies, sustainable development, and environmental protection.

As Report informs, this was stated by the newly appointed chairman of the Latvian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Katrina Zarina during the business forum Central Baltic-Azerbaijan.

According to Katrina Zarina, in recent years there has been steady development of trade relations between the two countries.

"We see growth in trade between Latvia and Azerbaijan, as well as stable development of both economies. Azerbaijan is actively looking for new opportunities and increasingly investing in non-oil sectors. For our part, Latvian companies see niches where we can offer expertise and establish mutually beneficial cooperation with Azerbaijani partners," she noted.

The head of the LCCI emphasized that there are areas between the two countries where joint work can bring added value to both economies.

"Over the past years, we have accumulated significant experience in ICT, as well as in areas related to sustainable development and environmental protection. I am confident that these areas are of interest to Azerbaijani companies, and it is here that we can find mutual benefits for all parties," emphasized Katrina Zarina.

She also expressed confidence that initiatives such as the Central Baltic-Azerbaijan business forum create a platform for practical interaction between companies and lay the foundation for long-term partnerships.

"It is important not only to discuss ideas but also to turn them into concrete projects. Our countries have the potential for this - in technologies, innovations, and green transformation," added Katrina Zarina.