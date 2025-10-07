KOSGEB: Azerbaijan is platform promoting cooperation between OIC countries

Azerbaijan serves as a vital platform for promoting cooperation, knowledge exchange, and capacity-building among SME support organizations of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), said Ahmet Serdar Ibrahimcioglu, Chairman of Türkiye's Small and Medium Enterprises Development Organization (KOSGEB).

According to Report, he made the remarks during a panel titled "Promoting cooperation among SME support institutions under the OIC: First meeting of the OIC SME Network", held as part of the 2nd Azerbaijan Halal Business (AZHAB) Forum.

Ibrahimcioglu noted that such initiatives help institutions implement sustainable policies and enhance the resilience and competitiveness of SMEs in rapidly changing global markets.

"With the mission to support innovative, competitive, transformation-oriented, and globalized SMEs, we provide Turkish SMEs with both financial and advisory services," he said. "Our strategic plan is to evolve into a compact, accessible, digital, and globally active institution."

He added that KOSGEB's support programs are structured around four key pillars: entrepreneurship, scaling, sustainability, and global competitiveness - all aligned with national and international SME development priorities.