KOBIA launches green transition partnership with Türkiye's largest tech park

The Small and Medium Business Development Agency of Azerbaijan (KOBIA), operating under the Ministry of Economy, plans to collaborate with Türkiye's largest technology park, Bilisim Vadisi, on green transition initiatives, Erkam Tuzgen, General Manager of Bilisim Vadisi, said on the second day of the 2nd Azerbaijan Halal Business (AZHAB) Forum in Baku, Report informs.

According to him, KOBIA and Bilisim Vadisi signed a cooperation agreement yesterday: "We also have partnerships with other institutions in Azerbaijan, and I hope these collaborations will continue to expand."

Tuzgen emphasized that Bilisim Vadisi is Türkiye's largest technology park: "We are an innovation hub. Startups and SMEs are not only pillars of the economy but also powerful drivers of the green transition. Their agility and innovation potential accelerate this process. Our goal is to connect SMEs with international opportunities and integrate them into the global innovation ecosystem."

The official also pointed out that while SMEs and startups contribute significantly to the global economy, their activities often remain local: "The Baku Declaration highlights this issue. We need platforms to promote local champions on a global scale. Especially in clean energy and mobility, collaboration between small innovators and large companies accelerates innovation. This way, a startup can gradually evolve from a local player into a global contender."

He added that SMEs and startups should be involved not only in economic processes but also in shaping global strategies: "As Bilisim Vadisi, we participate in the G20's Startup20 initiative. Through such platforms, the voices of SMEs must be heard more clearly in global climate discussions. As they integrate into markets and their voices are reflected in policy, they become key contributors to sustainable development."

KOBIA launched the Joint Declaration on SMEs' Green Transition under the Baku Climate Coalition as part of COP29. The declaration aims to facilitate the global green transformation of SMEs and address related challenges. More than 20 international organizations and national institutions from foreign countries have already joined the initiative.