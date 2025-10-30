Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory

    KOBIA: Franchising is a new way of thinking for SMEs

    Business
    • 30 October, 2025
    • 11:28
    KOBIA: Franchising is a new way of thinking for SMEs

    Franchising is not only a business tool for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) but also a new way of thinking, Orkhan Mammadov, Chairman of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA) under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy, said at the Eurasian Franchising Forum held in Baku, Report informs.

    According to him, franchising encourages entrepreneurs to operate in a more systematic, planned, and internationally oriented manner.

    "The wider application of this mechanism will create opportunities for both the establishment of new jobs and the expansion of local brands into international markets. As KOBIA, we consider the development of franchising one of our priority directions," Mammadov said.

    KOBIA Orkhan Mammadov Eurasian Franchising Forum
    Orxan Məmmədov: "Françayzinq KOB subyektləri üçün yeni düşüncə tərzidir"
    Орхан Мамедов: Франчайзинг – это новый образ мышления для субъектов МСБ

    Latest News

    11:36

    IMF: Initialing of Baku-Yerevan peace treaty - major step toward co-op in region

    Foreign policy
    11:31

    Kazakhstan seeks to benefit from Azerbaijan's digital expertise

    ICT
    11:28

    KOBIA: Franchising is a new way of thinking for SMEs

    Business
    11:20
    Photo
    Video

    Summit on future professions held in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan

    Social security
    11:19

    Azerbaijani minister, Iranian ambassador discuss co-op in youth and sports

    Foreign policy
    11:11

    Azerbaijan to introduce concessional loan model for franchising

    Business
    11:01

    Armenian PM: TRIPP to create new corridor between, Caspian Mediterranean seas

    Region
    10:49

    Trump says he will visit China in April

    Other countries
    10:45
    Photo

    All houses in Zangilan's Mammadbayli village equipped with solar panels

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed