KOBIA explores AI-driven analytics to boost SME sector

The Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA) is considering the creation of an AI-based business analytics system to enable more effective strategic decision-making in the SME sector, Orkhan Mammadov, Chairman of KOBIA's Board, said at the "SOCGOV 2025: AI for Humans and Transformation" international conference in Baku, Report informs.

Mammadov noted that KOBIA is keeping pace with global AI trends and has structured its work along two main directions.

"The first direction involves integrating AI-based solutions into the agency's internal business processes and SME-focused service tools. As part of the e-KOB House portal project, a digital ‘business guide' tool powered by AI is being developed. In the near future, steps will also be taken to develop an AI-based business analytics system to support evaluation and strategic decision-making in the SME sector," he explained.

He added that the second direction focuses on promoting AI technologies in the SME sector. "This involves initiatives through existing support mechanisms and joint projects with partner organizations. SMEs have the potential to enhance public readiness for AI technologies and build relevant skills. Currently, 44% of the country's employed workforce works in the SME sector, which provides broad access and influence. This factor must be considered when implementing AI initiatives," Mammadov emphasized.