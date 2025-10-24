Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory SOCGOV 2025
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory SOCGOV 2025

    KOBIA explores AI-driven analytics to boost SME sector

    Business
    • 24 October, 2025
    • 13:20
    KOBIA explores AI-driven analytics to boost SME sector

    The Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA) is considering the creation of an AI-based business analytics system to enable more effective strategic decision-making in the SME sector, Orkhan Mammadov, Chairman of KOBIA's Board, said at the "SOCGOV 2025: AI for Humans and Transformation" international conference in Baku, Report informs.

    Mammadov noted that KOBIA is keeping pace with global AI trends and has structured its work along two main directions.

    "The first direction involves integrating AI-based solutions into the agency's internal business processes and SME-focused service tools. As part of the e-KOB House portal project, a digital ‘business guide' tool powered by AI is being developed. In the near future, steps will also be taken to develop an AI-based business analytics system to support evaluation and strategic decision-making in the SME sector," he explained.

    He added that the second direction focuses on promoting AI technologies in the SME sector. "This involves initiatives through existing support mechanisms and joint projects with partner organizations. SMEs have the potential to enhance public readiness for AI technologies and build relevant skills. Currently, 44% of the country's employed workforce works in the SME sector, which provides broad access and influence. This factor must be considered when implementing AI initiatives," Mammadov emphasized.

    KOBIA Orkhan Mammadov SOCGOV 2025 SMEs
    KOBİA süni intellektə əsaslanan biznes analitikası sisteminin inkişafını nəzərdən keçirir
    KOBİA создаст систему бизнес-аналитики на основе искусственного интеллекта

    Latest News

    13:34

    Spheres for expanding economic ties between Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan revealed

    Business
    13:33

    Azerbaijani Parliament approves compulsory health insurance for foreign inmates

    Milli Majlis
    13:32
    Photo

    Over 500,000 tourists visited Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur in summer

    Karabakh
    13:31

    KOBIA: Azerbaijan's SMEs face challenges in digitalization and AI adoption

    Business
    13:29

    Azerbaijan proposes startup platform for Turkic states

    ICT
    13:27

    Malaguti: Arbitration centers must work closely with judicial system

    Foreign policy
    13:25

    Turkish Deputy Minister: AI will pose no threat to humans if used properly

    Foreign policy
    13:23

    Supreme Court: Baku Arbitration Centre to contribute to strengthening rule of law

    Foreign policy
    13:21
    Photo

    Azerbaijan relocates 61 more residents to Seyidbayli village

    Karabakh
    All News Feed