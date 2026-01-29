Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League
    KOBIA allocates nearly $1.5M in grants to 130 startups in Azerbaijan

    Business
    • 29 January, 2026
    • 11:26
    To date, the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA) of Azerbaijan has provided 2.5 million manats ($1.47 million) in grants to 130 startups through a special support mechanism, Zaur Gardashov, Advisor to the Chairman of the KOBIA Board, stated during the official presentation ceremony of the MyLift platform, Report informs.

    Gardashov noted that this event reflects the progress of small startup projects:

    "In the next decade, our startup ecosystem will develop even further. The fact that these projects are exempt from taxes for up to three years also shows the great interest in this field. Supporting startups is our mission."

    KOBİA 130 startapa 2 milyon 500 min manat qrant ayırıb
    KOBİA до сих пор выделило гранты на 2,5 млн манатов для 130 стартапов

