    • 30 October, 2025
    • 13:25
    Kazakhstan proposes joint brand development for entry into its market

    Kazakhstan has proposed to Azerbaijan the creation of a joint initial brand that could enter the Kazakh market, Ainur Amirbekova, Executive Director of the QazTrade Center for Trade Policy Development, said during the Eurasia Franchise Forum in Baku, Report informs.

    Amirbekova mentioned that such a brand could be developed in Kazakhstan with added value to the final product: "We are a financial support operator in Kazakhstan that offers subsidies for logistics and marketing. For example, if a company opens a branch, we cover the costs of certification and marketing activities. These expenses, including logistics, can be reimbursed up to 80%, which is a well-known support mechanism."

    She added that the amount of support depends on the size of the company: "During our three-day visit to Baku, we held discussions with key stakeholders and partners. All the tools I mentioned can be offered to Azerbaijani products manufactured in Kazakhstan to help them enter international markets."

    The official emphasized that Kazakhstan would be pleased to organize reciprocal trade missions and exhibitions for Azerbaijani products in Kazakhstan and vice versa: "We also actively promote products through e-commerce channels. We are currently entering the US market with our national store. In this context, we are interested in working with partners to develop initial products and bring them to international markets."

    Kazakhstan Azerbaijan Eurasia Franchise Forum
    Qazaxıstan Azərbaycana onun bazarına çıxa biləcək birgə ilkin brend hazırlamağı təklif edir
    Казахстан предложил Азербайджану создать совместный бренд для выхода на рынок страны

